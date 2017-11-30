flydubai Boeing 737-800
Dubai-based flydubai has doubled the number of Dubai-Moscow flights, launching daily Boeing 737-800 service between Dubai and Moscow Sheremetyevo International Airport (SVO). On Jan. 1, 2018, flydubai will operate SVO flights using Boeing 737 MAX 8 aircraft, which was ordered in 2013. The carrier will continue to operate existing daily Dubai-Moscow Vnukovo service. Together with SVO, flydubai’s ...
