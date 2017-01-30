UK-based regional carrier Flybe saw revenue and passengers increase for 3Q 2016/17 compared to the year-ago period, but plans to reduce capacity over the coming year to improve load factors.

The Exeter-based airline’s revenue grew 18.1% to £160.8 million ($200.7 million) compared to £136.2 million for the equivalent period last year. Flybe only gives profit figures for the half- and full-year periods.

Revenue per seat was almost static at £46.72, compared to £46.61 a year ago, although yield was up 2.8% in 3Q compared to a 2% decrease in 1H. Load factor dropped 1.7% to 67.2%

The carrier said it had faced a combination of an increase in capacity and tough trading conditions.

Flybe, Europe’s largest regional carrier, operates a fleet primarily composed of Bombardier Q400 turboprops and four more joined the fleet in 3Q. A further four will arrive in 4Q, taking the total to 60, but this will drop back to 54 when six aircraft reach the end of their leases in the second half of 2017/18.

The airline also flies 11 Embraer E175 and nine E170 regional jets, as well as four ATR 72-600 turboprops that are operated on behalf of SAS Scandinavian Airlines.

The airline has recently acquired a new CEO, Christine Ourmieres-Widener, who started at the carrier two weeks ago. “There is much to be done, but we have the firm foundations needed to develop the business. My first priority is to rebuild passenger unit revenue and to challenge all our costs.”

