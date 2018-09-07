UK-based regional carrier flybe has rolled out a new livery as part of its rebranding exercise.

The airline adopted its current, purple livery only about five years ago and some of its fleet are still in the previous white and pale blue scheme. It is understood the airline decided on the latest color scheme as being simpler and thus more in tune with its “Close to you” brand positioning.

To minimize expense, the airline will paint around 10 aircraft a year into the new scheme as they become due for scheduled maintenance and repainting. The entire fleet, comprising mainly Bombardier Q400s plus a smaller number of Embraer E175s, will be repainted by 2025.

The airline said the new, in-house designed colors aimed to create a simpler, cleaner look.

Aircraft still in the company’s former white and blue livery will be the first to be re-painted, followed by those which have been in the current purple scheme for the longest period of time; four new Embraer E175s scheduled for delivery in July 2019 will receive the latest colors at the factory in Brazil.

“To date, almost every part of our business has been touched by our “Close to You” brand refresh and so refreshing our aircraft livery plays a significant part of strengthening that positioning as well as being an integral part of the ongoing program to reinvigorate our fleet,” Flybe CEO Christine Ourmières-Widener said.

“The best part is that, by careful planning, we will achieve this at no additional cost to the business.”

Alan Dron alandron@adepteditorial.com