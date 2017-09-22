New Saudi Arabian LCC flyadeal said it has “very solid” bookings through to late October, after opening for sales earlier this week. The new carrier, which will launch services Sept. 23, sold 10,000 tickets inside the first 24 hours they were available and sold out its first day’s flights “in a couple of hours,” CEO Con Korfiatis told ATW Sept. 22. The new LCC will start services with a 2X-daily frequency using 186-seat, single-class Airbus A320s on the busy ...