Air Canada and Calgary-based LCC WestJet face the biggest threats from each other rather than planned ultra LCC operators eyeing shares of a market dominated by the two carriers, Fitch Ratings said. “Although it is too early to predict the magnitude of any impact that ULCCs may have on [Air Canada], Fitch is not overly concerned at this time,” the ratings agency said in recent ratings-outlook commentary. “Fitch believes that Air Canada has an effective means to compete ...