Fiji Airways is considering proposals from Airbus and Boeing as it decides on a new widebody aircraft order. The airline intends to make a decision on an order for at least eight widebodies by September, Fiji Airways CEO Andre Viljoen said on the sidelines of the IATA AGM in Sydney June 3. The carrier is considering either Airbus A350s, A330neos or Boeing 787s, Viljoen said. Depending which aircraft it selects, Fiji Airways could either add to its existing fleet of A330s or replace them, ...
