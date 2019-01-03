AirAsia founder Tony Fernandes has confirmed the carrier is not looking to launch any more overseas joint ventures (JVs) in the immediate future, aside from its planned affiliate in Vietnam.

The carrier “will not be opening up any more new airlines for the next three years,” Fernandes said via social media. He added that after launching the Vietnamese JV, “we will focus on what we have.”

The carrier revealed last year that it was dropping plans for a JV in China.

AirAsia recently reconfirmed its intention to introduce a Vietnamese franchise. On Dec. 6, Fernandes signed a memorandum of cooperation (MOC) with Tran Trong Kien, who was representing Thien Minh Travel Joint Stock Co. and Hai Au Aviation Joint Stock Co., AirAsia’s partners in the proposed JV that was first announced in 2017.

It has proven difficult for startup airlines to gain certification in Vietnam, partly because of overcapacity concerns at the country’s hub airports. However, the presence of senior government officials at the signing of the MOC was a positive sign for the AirAsia JV.

Bloomberg reported the JV intends to apply for certification in February and hopes to begin flights by August.

In addition to his comments about the three-year hiatus for new launches, Fernandes expressed optimism about the financial prospects for existing affiliates. He said the group’s focus for 2019 is “to make [the] Indonesia and Philippines [affiliates] very profitable.” Fernandes said he is “confident” AirAsia’s newest JVs in India and Japan will be profitable by 2021.

Fernandes is also bullish on AirAsia’s long-haul sister carrier AirAsia X. He predicted on further social media posts that AirAsia X will have its best year ever in 2019. The airline has “done all the work” by cutting “silly routes,” renegotiating leases, increasing utilization and reducing costs. Fernandes hinted at a “big ancillary [revenue] development” for AirAsia X.

Regarding the AirAsia X offshore JVs, Thai AirAsia X is “roaring,” Fernandes said. However, he said the Indonesia AirAsia X affiliate has stalled “for the moment.” The Indonesian JV is expected to suspend its last scheduled flight this month, although it is expected to continue to operate charter flights.

