ASL Airlines ATR aircraft
Ireland-based ASL Aviation Holdings has reorganized its Swiss operating unit ASL Airlines Switzerland and handed back the latter’s air operator’s certificate (AOC) to Swiss regulatory authorities. Although the crews and aircraft are still based in Switzerland, they now operate under the group’s Irish AOC, ASL director-corporate affairs Andrew Kelly told ATW Feb. 2. ASL has operations in six European nations; it acquired its Swiss unit, formerly known as Farnair Group, in ...
