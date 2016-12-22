Uncertain is the word that sums up European aviation as it enters 2017 with the tailwinds of the UK’s decision to exit the European Union (Brexit), repeated terrorist attacks and continued labor battles. Forecast revisions over the past few months demonstrate market volatility. For example, Lufthansa forecast “slightly above previous year” full-year EBIT in March, downgraded it to “below previous year” in July and then upgraded it again to “approximately ...
Subscribe to Access this Entire Article
"Europe Facing Uncetainty As 2017 Begins" is part of ATW Plus, our online premium membership. Subscribing will provide you access to exclusive news, carefully researched airline financial, fleet and traffic data, plus the option to receive our popular, award-winning print magazine. To learn more, click here. If viewing via ATW Mobile, please login and click "Read web article" to view fully. Questions? ATWPlus@penton.com.