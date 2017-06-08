Abu Dhabi-based Etihad Aviation Group and German holiday company TUI Group have ended plans to establish a new European leisure airline group.

“I can confirm that negotiations on this project, which have been hold since the end of 2016, have ended,” a TUI spokesperson in Berlin confirmed to ATW.

In October 2016, the partners detailed plans to combine the leisure operations of airberlin group and German carrier TUIfly into a new airline group, serving destinations from Austria, Germany and Switzerland. The airline was expected to operate 58 aircraft on point-to-point services to key tourist markets.

Etihad Aviation Group also confirmed it terminated negotiations with TUI Group, saying it has taken this decision following many months of negotiations in good faith. However, Etihad said the parties had been unable to reach agreement on the final nature of such a joint venture (JV), according to a June 8 statement.

A source close to Austria-based FlyNiki told ATW the news from Abu Dhabi came as shock. Both brands—TUIfly and FlyNiki—already operate in parallel with around 60 aircraft in the current summer period.

“It is a clever strategy to create a strong European leisure-airline because there is too much capacity in Germany. But FlyNiki is not available anymore,” TUI board member Sebastian Ebel said in a statement June 7. “We will continue to push ahead with the repositioning of TUIfly in order to develop a long-term perspective for the airline and its employees.”

According to Etihad, the leisure operations of airberlin group will now continue to operate as a separate business unit under the FlyNiki brand. Further details of this structure will be announced by airberlin. FlyNiki’s operating schedule remains unchanged with all bookings being honored; however, customers should contact the carrier directly for any further information.

On Dec. 5, 2016, oneworld member airberlin announced the sale of 49.8% of its Austrian subsidiary FlyNiki to Abu Dhabi-based Etihad for €300 million ($320 million)—an investment that is important for financially troubled airberlin.

At this point in time, it remains unclear what will happen with the €300 million Etihad has already given to airberlin.

The original plan had called for TUI AG to hold 24.8% of shares in the JV, with Etihad holding a 25% stake. The remaining 50.2% shares will continue to be held by FlyNiki Privatstiftung.

Kurt Hofmann hofmann.aviation@netway.at