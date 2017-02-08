In 2016, Abu Dhabi-based Etihad Airways saw a year “of sustained growth in a very tough business environment,” Etihad Aviation Group (EAG) president and CEO James Hogan said in a Feb. 8 statement. Financial details were not released; the airline usually releases its full-year financial report in April.

Hogan indicated the airline’s prime accomplishment of the year was the official launch of the Etihad Aviation Group in May 2016. EAG includes Etihad’s airline equity partner network (airberlin, Air Serbia, Air Seychelles, Alitalia, Jet Airways, Virgin Australia and Etihad Regional), Etihad’s engineering division, Etihad’s airport services division and Hala Abu Dhabi, Etihad’s tourism management division.

Operationally, for full-year 2016, Etihad Airways reported an 8% rise in passenger traffic, as measured in RPKs; capacity, measured in ASKs, was up 9% over 2015; the airline’s average load factor remained at 79%, unchanged from 2015.

Etihad took delivery of 10 aircraft in 2016, including five Boeing 787-9s, three Airbus A380s, two 777-200 freighters and one A330-200 freighter.

The airline said it operated over 109,000 scheduled passenger and cargo flights during the year “spanning around 446 million kilometres and 112 destinations.” Etihad Cargo carried 592,700 tonnes of freight during the year; the volume total is unchanged from 2015.

“2017 will be another challenging year; we will continue to expand prudently and efficiently, reflecting the nature of the economic environment,” Hogan said. “We remain optimistic and … [believe our] business model will succeed and, most importantly, stand the test of time.”

Hogan announced in January that he will step down as EAG president and CEO in the second half of 2017.

Mark Nensel mark.nensel@penton.com