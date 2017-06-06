Abu Dhabi-based Etihad Airways and Moroccan national carrier Royal Air Maroc (RAM) have signed a memorandum of understanding (MOU) for a cargo cooperation between the two airlines.

The MOU was signed by Etihad Cargo and RAM Cargo in Casablanca May 29 and was made public June 2.

In a statement, RAM said the cooperation aims to reinforce the two airlines’ cargo networks, access new markets and develop commercial synergies.

RAM Cargo operates a daily freight service from Etihad’s Abu Dhabi home hub, via Casablanca, to the US.

In 2015, Royal Air Maroc announced another Gulf carrier cooperation, teaming up with Doha-based Qatar Airways in a strategic joint business partnership.

