Abu Dhabi-based Etihad Aviation Group and Germany-based airberlin have confirmed the sale of Austrian subsidiary FlyNiki. The two companies said the sale will proceed at an agreed-upon time and in a manner compliant with European Union regulations; further details will be provided in due course, according to a statement released June 9.

Until the sale is completed, FlyNiki will continue to operate as a separate business unit within the airberlin group with a focus on short- and medium-haul leisure destinations. “The FlyNiki flight schedule for winter 2017 has been published and all bookings remain valid,” a spokesperson confirmed to ATW June 8.

In December 2016, airberlin said it had reached an agreement with Etihad Investment Co. for the sale of the shares it indirectly held in NIK Luftfahrt GmbH. On Dec. 5, 2016, oneworld member airberlin announced the sale of 49.8% of FlyNiki to Etihad for €300 million ($320 million).

In October 2016, the partners detailed plans to combine the leisure operations of airberlin group and German carrier TUIfly into a new airline group, serving destinations from Austria, Germany and Switzerland. The airline was expected to operate 58 aircraft on point-to-point services to key tourist markets.

On June 8, Etihad Aviation Group and German holiday company TUI Group said they ended plans to establish a new European leisure airline group, which included FlyNiki.

“Within the airberlin group there will be two clearly identified separated divisions: flights to long-haul destinations and to major business centers throughout Germany and the rest of Europe, [which] will be operated by airberlin from Dusseldorf and Berlin,” airberlin CEO Thomas Winkelmann said in a statement June 9.

“FlyNiki, as a standalone business, will offer flights to popular leisure destinations for holidaymakers. With this, both the new airberlin and the leisure business operated by FlyNiki, can be properly addressed with the right organization and resources until the acquisition of FlyNiki is completed,” he said.

Etihad Aviation Group interim CEO Ray Gammell added: “We continue to support the efforts of the airberlin management team as it continues its transformation. Similarly, our commitment to support FlyNiki still stands and we aim to finalize the transaction soon.”

On June 9, FlyNiki appointed Armin Bovensiepen as CCO, replacing Julio Rodriguez.

