African Star Alliance carrier Ethiopian Airlines plans to launch new airlines in Chad, Guinea, Mozambique and Zambia before the end of 2018. Ethiopian Airlines CEO Tewolde Gebremariam gave ATW the timelines on the sidelines of the ACI Europe and World General Assembly in Brussels on June 19. Gebremariam said he may sign the Zambia Airways deal during the week beginning June 25, taking a 45% stake in the new airline. He said Zambia Airways aims for an October launch. Meanwhile, the ...