Ethiopian Airlines Boeing 737-800
African Star Alliance carrier Ethiopian Airlines plans to launch new airlines in Chad, Guinea, Mozambique and Zambia before the end of 2018. Ethiopian Airlines CEO Tewolde Gebremariam gave ATW the timelines on the sidelines of the ACI Europe and World General Assembly in Brussels on June 19. Gebremariam said he may sign the Zambia Airways deal during the week beginning June 25, taking a 45% stake in the new airline. He said Zambia Airways aims for an October launch. Meanwhile, the ...
Subscribe to Access this Entire Article
"Ethiopian to launch four African startups airlines by year-end " is part of ATW Plus, our online premium membership. Subscribing will provide you access to exclusive news, carefully researched airline financial, fleet and traffic data, plus the option to receive our popular, award-winning print magazine. To learn more, click here. If viewing via ATW Mobile, please login and click "Read web article" to view fully. Questions? ATWPlus@penton.com.