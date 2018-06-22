Ethiopian Airlines CEO Tewolde Gebremariam has said the Ethiopian government could be considering equity swaps with other African carriers. “A lot of study is needed. This is only a policy direction at the moment,” Gebremariam told ATW on the sidelines of the ACI Europe and World General Assembly in Brussels. “We will do what is necessary to keep up and scale up our growth,” he said. “Some airlines are interested in cross-ownership of shares.” With the ...