Ethiopian Airlines A350-900
African Star Alliance member Ethiopian Airlines is working to establish regional hubs in Chad, Mozambique, Nigeria and Zambia, with several joint venture (JV) airlines in the pipeline. Addis Ababa-based Ethiopian already has two regional JV airlines, Togolese airline ASKY in West Africa and Malawian Airlines in southern Africa. “Our multiple hub strategy in Vision 2025 is doing well,” Tewolde Gebremariam told ATW at World Routes in Barcelona, referring to the two existing ...
