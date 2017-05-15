Ethiopian Airlines plans to implement a “very heavy cost-cutting program,” targeting an annual cost savings of 10%-20% that the airline aims to reach as soon as possible without having to reduce jobs, CEO Tewolde Gebremariam told ATW. “Our biggest challenge is cash because our money is stuck in countries like Angola, Nigeria or Sudan,” he explained, adding that the carrier also has “the usual problems for us, including high taxes, infrastructure and [high] jet ...