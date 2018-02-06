African Star Alliance member Ethiopian Airlines and its regional airline equity partner, Togo-based ASKY Airlines, have formed a strategic partnership with the Guinean government to establish startup carrier Guinea Airlines by June. “This is a trilateral partnership with Guinea, ASKY Airlines and Ethiopian Airlines with a view to fill the air connectivity vacuum in [the] domestic Guinea market and between the Mano River countries,” Ethiopian Group CEO Tewolde Gebremariam ...
Subscribe to Access this Entire Article
"Ethiopian Airlines to create Guinea-based startup airline" is part of ATW Plus, our online premium membership. Subscribing will provide you access to exclusive news, carefully researched airline financial, fleet and traffic data, plus the option to receive our popular, award-winning print magazine. To learn more, click here. If viewing via ATW Mobile, please login and click "Read web article" to view fully. Questions? ATWPlus@penton.com.