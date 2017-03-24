Ethiopian Airlines is adding four new destinations March 26-28, according to the Addis Ababa-based carrier.

Ethiopian Airlines will launch services from Addis Ababa to Victoria Falls, Zimbabwe; Antananarivo, Madagascar; and Oslo, as well cargo services to Ahmedabad, India.

“Three new [passenger] flights to three new destinations in just three days is one of the greatest expansions in Ethiopian’s long and illustrious history,” Group CEO Tewolde GebreMariam said in a statement

In February, Ethiopian Airlines started flights to Conakry, Guinea. By July, the Star Alliance member will start service Chengdu, China; Singapore; and Jakarta, Indonesia. The carrier envisages reaching 120 international destinations worldwide by 2025.

Ethiopian Airlines is the largest cargo operator in Africa. Ahmedabad is the fifth cargo gateway to India, providing the Indian market with minimum weekly import capacity of 240 tons, as of March 28. Ethiopian Airlines serves 36 global freighter destinations with an average daily uplift of 650 tons. It has deployed six Boeing 777-200LRF and two Boeing 757-260F aircraft.

According to the statement, the carrier operates during its summer schedule a total of 28X-weekly flights to four destinations in China; 20X-weekly to the Americas; 72X-weekly to Asia, 65X-weekly to the Middle East; 400X-weekly to 53 cities across Africa; and almost 54X-weekly to Europe.

―Kurt Hofmann hofmann.aviation@netway.at