Emirates Airline A380
Emirates Airline is “expecting more pressure” from the new breed of low-cost, long-haul carriers, the Dubai-based airline’s president Tim Clark said. The recent advent of airlines such as Norwegian Air International, International Airlines Group’s Level and Canada’s Swoop is increasingly threatening to eat into legacy carriers’ long-haul routes, which have become their main profit-earners after LCCs siphoned off increasing quantities of their short-haul ...
Subscribe to Access this Entire Article
"Emirates braces for ‘more pressure’ from low-cost, long-haul carriers" is part of ATW Plus, our online premium membership. Subscribing will provide you access to exclusive news, carefully researched airline financial, fleet and traffic data, plus the option to receive our popular, award-winning print magazine. To learn more, click here. If viewing via ATW Mobile, please login and click "Read web article" to view fully. Questions? ATWPlus@penton.com.