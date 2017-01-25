The developer of an electric taxi system is focusing on demonstrating its benefits to airlines in time savings during pushback. Interest in electric taxiing soared when fuel prices were high, but waned with cheaper oil. Wheeltug CEO Isaiah Cox says the company has stayed the course because time savings offer more value to airlines, particularly when fuel prices are low. WheelTug holds letters of intent (LoI) from 22 carriers to equip 976 aircraft with its system, for which the ...