Despite a renewed campaign against the hub Gulf carriers, the three US major airlines ended the year with essentially nothing gained. The US will not reopen negotiations on its Open Skies agreements with the UAE and Qatar, nor freeze the traffic rights of Gulf airlines to the US under those aviation treaties. Those were the core requests of the US majors, and while talks will continue on Open Skies compliance, the fundamentals remain in place. This was the right call. American, Delta, ...