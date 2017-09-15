UK LCC easyJet submitted a last-minute proposal to acquire parts of airberlin’s short-haul business as the deadline for potential buyers of the bankrupt German carrier ended Sept. 15.

Airberlin filed for insolvency Aug. 15 after 29.2% shareholder Etihad Airways withdrew financial support, and was seeking buyers for its assets.

EasyJet joined several investors interested in airberlin, including:

Lufthansa Group, which Ryanair is attempting to block;

German entrepreneur Hans-Rudolf Wöhrl, who re-submitted a €500 million ($525 million) bid for the Airberlin Group with a consortium after initially pulling out;

Niki Lauda, who is partnering with UK-based Thomas Cook Group and its German leisure airline subsidiary Condor to bid for NIKI and other parts of airberlin;

German-based leisure carrier TUIfly;

German logistics company Zeitfracht;

German entrepreneur Utz Claassen, who is bidding for the entire airline; and

Chinese Investor Jonathan Pang, who is likely to invest €1 billion with LinkGlobal.

According to a statement by the London Stock Exchange, easyJet’s proposal is “consistent with UK LCC’s focused, city-based strategy in Germany. However, given a number of uncertainties associated with airberlin, there is no certainty at this stage that any transaction will proceed.”

The future owners of airberlin and its Austria-based subsidiary NIKI will be announced by the creditors committee Sept. 25, the day after Germany holds government elections.

