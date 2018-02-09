EasyJet Airbus A320
UK LCC easyJet is proceeding with plans to protect its business from the possible effects of Brexit on the air transport industry, changing rules governing the ownership of its shares and applying for a standalone UK air operator’s certificate (AOC). The airline’s shareholders voted changes to the rules that give the LCC the power to limit the ownership of its stock by non-European Union (EU) shareholders. Eighteen months after Britain voted to leave the EU, and just ...
