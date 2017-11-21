UK LCC easyJet is closely monitoring a legal case over the slots previously held by UK leisure carrier Monarch Airlines, although it expects to benefit regardless of the result. Monarch entered administration and had its air operator’s certificate (AOC) suspended in the early hours of Oct. 2, marking the UK’s largest ever airline collapse. The airline’s administrators, KPMG, went to court Nov. 6-7 to seek clarity on whether the carrier still has entitlement to its highly ...