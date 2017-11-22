EasyJet Airbus A320
UK LCC easyJet, which is taking on aircraft and slots at Berlin Tegel Airport from bankrupt German carrier airberlin, will spend 2018 stabilizing the operation before reaping the initial benefits in 2019. Under the deal, which is expected to close in December 2017, easyJet is paying €40 million ($47 million) to acquire a range of airberlin assets, including leases on up to 25 Airbus A320s. The LCC is also looking to hire up to 1,000 former airberlin crews. “EasyJet expects to ...
