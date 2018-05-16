EasyJet CEO Johan Lundgren said the three main pillars of the UK LCC’s strategy for the coming years will be a focus on holidaymakers, business travelers and an increased emphasis on creating loyalty. Speaking during a webcast on the London Luton-based carrier’s half-yearly results, Lundgren said the LCC’s growth would be one of “evolution, not revolution.” While the airline is doing well—research shows it is now the “most considered” carrier ...