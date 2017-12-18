UK LCC easyJet confirmed Dec. 15 that it had cleared the regulatory hurdles surrounding its acquisition of part of bankrupt airberlin’s assets at Berlin Tegel Airport.

In a statement to the London Stock Exchange, easyJet said the acquisition will result in the London Luton-based LCC operating 25 aircraft from Tegel and that the agreement included easyJet leasing former airberlin aircraft, taking over other assets including slots, and offering employment to former airberlin crews.

EasyJet has previously estimated the costs of acquiring the leases to 25 of airberlin’s Airbus A320s and some of the German airline’s slots at €40 million ($42 million), but that this figure excluded certain potential startup and transition costs.

Describing the event as a “milestone,” EasyJet’s new CEO Johan Lundgren added the airline “looks forward to building on the presence we already have in Berlin to bring more choice and lower fares to consumers and support more economic growth in the states of both Berlin and Brandenburg.

“This move is consistent with easyJet’s strategy of purposeful investment in strong number one positions in Europe's leading airports. As a result of our acquisition, easyJet will operate the leading short haul network at Tegel connecting passengers to and from destinations across Germany and the rest of Europe,” Lundgren said. “This is in addition to easyJet's existing base at Berlin Schönefeld and means that easyJet will be the leading airline to and from Berlin.”

Alan Dron alandron@adepteditorial.com