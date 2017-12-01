UK-based LCC easyJet has signed a deal with Latvian ACMI and charter specialist SmartLynx Airlines to operate services out of Berlin Tegel Airport for almost three months, as the UK carrier seeks to acquire parts of insolvent airberlin’s operations. The Latvian carrier has signed a contract to provide six Airbus A320s from Jan. 7 to March 31, 2018. “In order to enable us to launch a winter flight program as soon as possible, easyJet is planning to use some wet-lease aircraft ...