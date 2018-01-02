EasyJet A320neo
UK LCC easyJet is expecting to increase its annual passenger total from 80 to 90 million in 2018, with its fleet set to grow by another 20 aircraft over the next few months. By spring 2018, easyJet said it plans to operate more than 300 aircraft, up from 280 today. EasyJet is transitioning to 186-seat Airbus A320s after previously operating a large number of 150-seat A319s. By the end of this month, at least 50% of the fleet will be A320s. The airline’s first A321neo is scheduled ...
Subscribe to Access this Entire Article
"EasyJet forecasts carrying 90 million passengers in 2018" is part of ATW Plus, our online premium membership. Subscribing will provide you access to exclusive news, carefully researched airline financial, fleet and traffic data, plus the option to receive our popular, award-winning print magazine. To learn more, click here. If viewing via ATW Mobile, please login and click "Read web article" to view fully. Questions? ATWPlus@penton.com.