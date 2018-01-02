UK LCC easyJet is expecting to increase its annual passenger total from 80 to 90 million in 2018, with its fleet set to grow by another 20 aircraft over the next few months. By spring 2018, easyJet said it plans to operate more than 300 aircraft, up from 280 today. EasyJet is transitioning to 186-seat Airbus A320s after previously operating a large number of 150-seat A319s. By the end of this month, at least 50% of the fleet will be A320s. The airline’s first A321neo is scheduled ...