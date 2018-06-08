EasyJet Europe has become Austria’s largest airline after registering more than 100 aircraft in Austria since the launch of the Vienna-based LCC in July 2017.

Lufthansa subsidiary Austrian Airlines operates 83 aircraft.

In preparation for Brexit in March 2019—when the UK will leave the European Union (EU)—easyJet is transferring 130 of its UK-registered Airbus A319s/A320s to its easyJet Europe unit.

By securing an EU air operator’s certificate in Austria, easyJet Europe will safeguard the LCC’s network should the UK and EU fail to agree on a new air transport accord before the Brexit deadline.

EasyJet has 28 bases spread across 33 European countries. However, there are no plans to turn Vienna into a base, easyJet Europe MD Thomas Haagensen told ATW in May. “When we open a new base, we begin with a minimum of three or four aircraft. Our goal is to be the number one carrier in big cities or at least a strong number two.”

On June 8, easyJet launched daily Vienna-Milan Malpensa (Italy) and 6X-weekly Vienna-Basel (Switzerland) services. The carrier operates to 13 destinations from Vienna.

UK LCC easyJet carries more than 82 million passengers annually, operating a fleet of nearly 300 aircraft across a network of over more than 980 routes.

