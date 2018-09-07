EasyJet CEO Johan Lundgren does not see the pressure on European airlines easing up, as operational challenges continue to bite.

“In Europe, I don’t have a great deal of hope that things will get better,” Lundgren said, speaking at the Aviation Festival in London, giving the example of ATC delays that will “not get better by themselves.”

This means airlines must focus on mitigating disruption, rather than expecting any improvement. Lundgren sees data playing a key role. “Data is going to be a game-changer in our industry,” he said.

Meanwhile, easyJet is working to address several other operational challenges. The UK LCC is working to integrate the assets that it acquired from German carrier airberlin in December last year, transitioning the Berlin Tegel operation from wet-leased aircraft to its own fleet. “We always knew it was going to be a difficult year, because we have been operating an inefficient program,” he said.

EasyJet has also been affected by delays to its Airbus A320neo deliveries. Lundgren said the airline has been in “contractual dialogue” with Airbus. “The key thing is that there is no effect on our customers,” he said.

When asked whether easyJet could be interested in the new aircraft orders that are being shed by Norwegian, Lundgren said the airberlin acquisition and Berlin expansion is already fueling a “pretty good growth rate.” However, in general terms, he expects consolidation to continue. “We’re certainly ready to play our part in that,” he said.

In the wider political environment, the UK’s exit from the EU (Brexit) is looming as a further source of disruption, but Lundgren feels easyJet is well prepared, having transferred 130 aircraft to a new Austrian air operator’s certificate.

He is also optimistic that a deal will be reached for aviation. “The feedback [from the government] is that everybody wants a deal in aviation. We believe flying will continue. It would be inconceivable for there to be no flights between the UK and Europe.”

Ryanair was recently forced to revise its hand luggage policies, because the volume of bags being handled at the gate was causing delays. Lundgren said hand luggage is “an issue” that is also causing delays for easyJet. He said the situation is being monitored, along with other airline responses, but no decisions have been taken.

When it comes to product development, easyJet is working on a new frequent flyer program and forming direct relationship with hotels, rather than using consolidators. Lundgren said an update on this strategy will be given at the release of the airline’s full-year results.

The airline’s “Worldwide by easyJet” connecting flights platform is also doing well, he said. “We are now participating in long haul, without buying planes or changing our model. We are very pleased with how this has worked out.”

Worldwide by easyJet has 10 airline members. Lundgren said there is no limit on the number of airlines that could participate in the platform and talks are underway to add more members.

