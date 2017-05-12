UK low-cost carrier (LCC) EasyJet will base its 12th Airbus A320-family aircraft at Berlin Schoenefeld Airport.

The carrier plans to launch new routes to Bastia, France, beginning June 26; to Pula, Croatia, starting June 27; and to Varna, Bulgaria, from June 28.

Berlin became EasyJet’s first German base in 2004 and operates to 48 destinations from the German capital. In 2016, more than 5.2 million passengers traveled by EasyJet to and from Berlin. This year, the number should rise to 5.7 million.

EasyJet has 600 employees in Germany; more than 500 are based in Berlin. The carrier this sumer will operate 93 routes to and from Germany.

