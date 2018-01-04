Air cargo operators expect further growth for transporting goods by air in 2018, after a strong 2017, with e-commerce in particular driving the growth. IATA expects air cargo volumes to continue to grow in 2018, albeit at a slower pace of 4.5% than in 2017, when companies needing to restock inventories to meet unexpectedly strong demand led to growth of 9.3%. As a result of a gradual decrease in air cargo capacity in the past few years, yields are also expected to keep improving in ...