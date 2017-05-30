A Case Study in Fuel Management

The airline industry is ever-changing, yet there are some constants. One of them: fuel will always be one of the largest cost categories in any airline operation.

Even after 2014’s notable decline in oil prices, fuel remains about 20% of total operating costs, International Air Transport Association figures show. Unlike other major cost-drivers such as labor, aircraft ownership/ leasing, and maintenance, fuel consumption is highly variable based on countless factors, from weather to regulations. This makes it a low-hanging fruit for cost-reduction strategies.

Several years ago, a South American carrier recognized this, and set out to study options for reducing fuel consumption by optimizing its operations. The carrier operates 120 Boeing 737NGs, including both -700s and -800s on both domestic and international routes. Its network features about 900 daily flights to 75 destinations throughout the region.

Learn more about their findings and their solutions to increase fuel efficiency in this case study.

