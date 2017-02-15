A key part of improving any airline operation is collecting and analyzing an ever-increasing stream of data. But just as running an efficient airline requires the seamless integration of disparate functions, the best data analytics dive deeply into very specific areas to extract meaningful, actionable intelligence.

Once you’ve made the strategic decision to leverage software to drive operational improvement, the next step is to pick your tools. The dynamic, round-the-clock nature of the airline business makes across-the-organization changes for critical systems such as software a practical non-starter.

