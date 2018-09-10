Atlanta-based Delta Air Lines is seeking a joint venture partner for ownership of its refinery in Trainer, Pennsylvania. The facility, owned and operated by Delta subsidiary Monroe Energy, produces 185,000 barrels of oil per day, and is optimized for jet fuel production but also produces gasoline, diesel and home heating oil.

Delta said it expects to retain an ownership stake in the Trainer refinery under any potential joint venture, envisioning a scenario in which Delta and Monroe would maintain current levels of jet fuel production, while a strategic partner would “focus on gasoline, diesel fuel and other products made in the refining process.”

While it looks for potential partners, Delta said “it will be business as usual for the refinery and Delta’s fueling operations in the northeast.” The airline said it expects to “finish this process by the end of 2018,” allowing for the possibility that nothing may come of its overtures and “the process may end without any change to the ownership or operating structure of the refinery.”

“The Trainer Refinery brings nearly $300 million in annual value to Delta,” Delta CFO Paul Jacobson said in a Sept. 5 statement. “After several years of ownership, it is natural for Delta to seek other opportunities that might exist to optimize the benefits to Delta and maximize the value of other aspects of the refinery for a potential joint venture partner.”

In the first six months of 2018, the Trainer refinery reported $3.2 billion in operating revenue—up 39.3% compared to $2.3 billion in revenue for 1H 2017—and $89 million in operating income, up 78% from $50 million in 1H 2017. Delta attributed the income rise to lower costs for renewable energy credits and higher refined product cracks for its distilled jet fuel and diesel products. In 2016, the refinery recorded a nearly $100 million full-year operating loss.

Delta, through its Monroe Energy subsidiary, bought the Trainer refinery for $150 million in 2012. The airline said it plans to invest $120 million in the facility during the 2018 fourth quarter for maintenance and improvements “to keep the plant operating for the next four to six years.”

