Delta Air Lines and Korean Air have finalized their agreement to from an antitrust-immunized transpacific joint venture (JV) in which the SkyTeam carriers will share costs and revenue on flights between the US and South Korea.

The agreement follows an earlier memorandum of understanding (MOU) between the two airlines to form a JV, which is subject to regulatory approvals.

The JV will include expanded codesharing in the transpacific market; joint sales and marketing initiatives in Asia and the US; the co-location of facilities at key hubs; allowing each carrier’s passengers to earn frequent flyer benefits on the other; and increased cargo cooperation.

“By combining the strengths of our two companies, we are building a stronger airline for our employees, customers and investors,” Delta CEO Ed Bastian said.

“The synergies we’re creating will build stronger and more sustainable companies, and this is good for travelers, our companies and our countries,” Korean Air chairman Yang Ho Cho said.

The two airlines said they will begin laying the groundwork to launch the JV. The carriers’ combined network reaches 290 destinations in the Americas and more than 80 in Asia.

Delta earlier this month started daily Atlanta-Seoul Incheon Boeing 777-300ER flights. Korean Air already operates 777-300ER flights between Seoul Incheon and Atlanta.

