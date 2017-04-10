Atlanta-based Delta Air Lines continued to experience residual delays through the April 8-9 weekend following a series of damaging storms in the Atlanta area April 5.

Approximately 3,500 flights in total were canceled systemwide, but operations as of April 10 “are essentially normal,” according to a Delta spokesperson.

Delta’s re-accommodation efforts through the weekend were hampered not only by limited seats on existing flights because of heavy bookings for US spring break travel, but also from limited flight crew availability related to federally-mandated crew rest and duty day guidelines, which prompted additional cancellations and delays. Delta preemptively cancelled 275 flights on Saturday and 150 flights on Sunday.

“The airline expects to operate more than 99% of its scheduled operations Monday starting the day with approximately four flights canceled, though a small number of residual cancellations may be possible today,” a Delta spokesperson told ATW.

The April 5 series of thunderstorms resulted in a nearly all-day ground stop at Atlanta Hartsfield International Airport, Delta’s largest and busiest hub, prompting delays and cancellations.

Delta SEVP and COO Gil West described the storms as unprecedented for Atlanta and apologized to affected customers. “While we can’t control the weather, we understand the resulting recovery has not been ideal,” West said.

West explained that on a “blue-sky day,” Delta’s Atlanta hub is the world’s busiest, with over 150,000 passengers processed per day.

“Roughly 60% of our 1,250 aircraft fleet cycles through Atlanta on any given day as they arrive from and depart to destinations around the globe. But when weather like we experienced Wednesday hits Atlanta, the resulting impact to Delta’s entire operation can be significant,” West said.

“When Delta doesn’t fly aircraft, not only do customers not get to their destination, but flight crews don’t get to where they are scheduled to be. When this happens, unfortunately, further delays and cancellations result. And flight crews can only be on duty for a limited time before rest periods are required by law.”

Delta is offering both refunds and no-cost ticket changes to customers affected during the April 5-9 period. Rebooked travel must begin no later than April 16.

Delta has seen its fair share of systemic difficulties in recent months. Most recently, Delta experienced a system shutdown on Jan. 29, when an IT systems outage – the airline’s second in six months -- triggered a ground stop and cancellation of approximately 280 flights.

Mark Nensel mark/nensel@penton.com