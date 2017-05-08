Atlanta-based Delta Air Lines and Mexico City-based Aeromexico have officially launched their antitrust immunized transborder joint venture (JV).

Unlike previous transnational, antitrust immunized JVs that Delta and other US carriers have entered into, the Delta-Aeromexico tie-up has not been set up for long-haul transoceanic flights. Rather, the two carriers will collaborate on sales and marketing initiatives—as well as investing in and co-locating airport facilities—for high-frequency transborder flying.

Delta currently is engaged in a transatlantic antitrust immunized JV with Air France-KLM and Alitalia. It also has a transatlantic JV with the UK’s Virgin Atlantic, in which it has a 49% ownership stake. In March, Delta signed a memorandum of understanding with Seoul-based Korean Air to form an antitrust immunized transpacific joint venture.

After gaining regulatory approval for the transborder JV, Delta further enhanced its ties to Aeromexico by increasing its ownership stake in the Mexican carrier to 36.2%. Delta holds options to acquire another 12.8% stake in Aeromexico, so eventually it could own 49% of the carrier.

“Our opportunity to leverage Delta’s experience and our proven record of successful joint ventures, together with a long history of working with Aeromexico, will make this a great [JV],” Delta CEO Ed Bastian said in a statement. “We are now well positioned to provide significant benefits to our customers, our businesses and our employees.”

Aeromexico CEO Andrés Conesa added, “This historic agreement is very important for our customers, who will benefit from a greater choice of flights and connectivity between both countries. For our employees, it represents an extraordinary opportunity for growth and the adoption of best practices that will make us the best alliance in the region.”

The JV will utilize the hubs of both carriers to provide passengers flying between the US and Mexico connecting options. Delta has hubs in Atlanta, Detroit, Los Angeles, Minneapolis-St. Paul, New York (both LaGuardia and JFK), Salt Lake City and Seattle. Aeromexico has hubs in Mexico City, Monterrey and Guadalajara.

The JV extends more than two decades of cooperation between the SkyTeam carriers. The two airlines have been codesharing since 1994, and Delta purchased a small stake in Aeromexico in 2012.

In a sign of how the two airlines will work closely as a combined marketing entity, Delta and Aeromexico last week were named the official airline partners of Mexico’s national football team. “Delta and Aeromexico will serve not only as the team’s official airlines, but the global sponsorship will include an array of promotional assets around all games in Mexico, games in the US as part of the annual [Mexico national team’s] US tour, and at World Cup qualifiers and international exhibitions played in both countries,” the airlines stated.

