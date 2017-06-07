Atlanta-based Delta Air Lines and Mexico City-based Grupo Aeromexico have agreed to jointly cooperate on cargo operations in the US-Mexico transborder market, the airlines said June 6. The announcement builds on the antitrust immunized transborder joint venture (JV) the two airlines launched in May.

Delta and Aeromexico gained regulatory approval for their transborder JV in December 2016. In March, Delta increased its ownership stake in Aeromexico to 36.2%. Delta holds options to acquire another 12.8% stake in Aeromexico; eventually, Delta could own 49% of the carrier.

According to the agreement, customers will be able to work with either carrier for cargo transport, utilizing the airlines’ combined flight network and joint trucking options. The two airlines said they are working to integrate their respective technologies and processing, and plan to implement joint sales and marketing programs in both countries.

Delta and Aeromexico Cargo have co-located warehouses in Boston, Chicago, Mexico, Miami, New York-JFK and San Francisco. New co-located warehouses in Orlando and Detroit are expected to open this summer.

Aeromexico’s cargo revenue increased 27.9% year-over-year (YOY) in the first quarter of 2017 to MXP 963 million ($51.4 million), which the airline attributed to its four new Boeing 787-9s, including one delivered during the quarter. Delta’s cargo revenue in 1Q 2017 decreased 1.2% YOY to $160 million.

“Aeromexico and Delta as partners have the … most comprehensive and expanding air cargo network in the US-Mexico market,” Aeromexico Cargo CEO Rafael Figueroa said.

“By working together on the cargo side, we can really provide a seamless logistics experience in the US and Mexico,” Delta president-cargo & SVP-airport customer service Gareth Joyce said.

