Delta Air Lines and Aeromexico have accepted antitrust conditions imposed by US regulators on the carriers’ transborder joint venture (JV), and will move forward to establish the JV.

Atlanta-based Delta and Mexico City-based Aeromexico had threatened to “reconsider” the JV unless the US Department of Transportation (DOT) dropped the conditions it was requiring for granting the JV antitrust immunity, including the divestiture of 24 slot pairs at Mexico City International Airport and six slot pairs at New York JFK International Airport. But ultimately the airlines decided there was too much to gain from the JV to drop it over regulatory conditions.

“Together, Delta and Aeromexico are stronger in the US-Mexico market than either airline can be on its own,” Delta CEO Ed Bastian said in a statement, adding that the JV will offer passengers “an unmatched array of options” for transborder travel.

Aeromexico CEO Andrés Conesa said the JV marks “the beginning of a new era in the aviation of North America.”

The JV is the first of its kind for Mexico-US flying. Bastian said it “means growth of services and jobs for both Delta and Aeromexico.”

The JV will closely align the airlines, both SkyTeam alliance members. Delta already owns a minority stake in Aeromexico that it is in the process of increasing to as much as 49%.

The airlines plan to coordinate transborder flight schedules, co-locate facilities at airports and increase joint sales and marketing activities.

Speaking at Delta’s investors day last week, Bastian emphasized that Delta is “committed to Aeromexico” and said Mexico City, North America’s most populous city and Aeromexico’s base hub, is an “underserved market.”

He also praised Aeromexico as a forward-thinking airline that appeals to younger passengers, and said Delta plans to learn from its JV partner. “I want Delta to be seen as the airline of choice of the next generation, for millennials,” Bastian explained. “If you look at Aeromexico, they’re already there.”

Conesa has said the JV “makes sense for the consumer” and will create “an additional wave of traffic” for Aeromexico.

