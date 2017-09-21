Alitalia A330-200
Alitalia’s special administrators have given interested parties longer to make binding bids for the struggling Italian airline. The company said bidders would have until Oct. 16 to examine its data room and submit their binding bids, compared with a previous Oct. 2 deadline. The Italian flag carrier filed for bankruptcy in May, after employees rejected the labor agreement that was needed to unlock funding for a restructuring plan. Italy’s government has pumped in hundreds of ...
