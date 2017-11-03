Traffic between Moscow Sheremetyevo International Airport (SVO) and Prague increased in January—October 14.6% year-over-year (YOY). According to the airport forecast it will reach 720,000-750,000 passengers at the end of 2017.

The SVO—Prague route is the third most in-demand after Paris and Tel Aviv, SVO airport said in an Oct. 30 statement devoted to the launch of a third daily CSA Czech Airlines (CSA) Prague—SVO frequency.

CSA chairman Jozef Sinčák said all the carrier´s main markets have grown since the beginning of 2017, but the best results are in Western Europe and in Russia. In the summer season the carrier operated flights from Prague to Moscow, St. Petersburg, Yekaterinburg, Rostov-on-Don, Samara, Kazan, and Ufa.

The total number of tourists from Russia in Czech Republic in January—June grew 51.1% YOY to 268,206, SVO said, quoting the Czech Statistical Office.