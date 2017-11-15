Segmentation and customer understanding will be crucial as legacy carriers seek to compete with low-cost carriers, Brussels Airlines CEO Bernard Gustin told the Accelerate: Aviation 2017 conference in London this week. “Recognizing that they don’t have just one single customer type is key for any airline—big or small,” Gustin said, pointing out that it had kept Brussels Airlines in good stead. “I agree that air travel in Europe is more and more becoming a ...