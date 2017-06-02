Colombia has approved the joint business agreement (JBA) between American Airlines and LATAM Airlines Group’s subsidiary LATAM Airlines Colombia.

The June 2 clearance follows approval from Uruguay authorities granted in November for the JBA.

The airlines, both members of the oneworld global alliance, still need US regulatory approval.

“American Airlines applauds [Colombia’s] Aerocivil’s decision to approve our JBA with LATAM in Colombia. This approval validates that this type of agreement not only benefits travelers, local economies and tourism industries, but also encourages market competition and growth,” American Airlines VP-alliances and partnerships Joe Mohan said. “Our JBA is good news for Colombia and for our customers around the world and we are confident that it will be approved by all of the relevant government authorities.”

