Cypriot carrier Cobalt Air collapsed after its 49% Chinese shareholder pulled out and a replacement investor failed to come through with the necessary money.

State-owned Aviation Industry Corp. of China (AVIC) was the largest shareholder in the Larnaca-based LCC, which had been flying since June 2016.

Rumors that the airline was in financial difficulties started to swirl earlier this week. On Oct. 16, a Cobalt source told ATW there had been a short-term cashflow crisis, but that a new investor had stepped in to plug a €5 million ($5.75 million) shortfall and that a statement revealing the solution was coming imminently.

The new arrangement would see Cobalt “become a much more European operation” than previously, he said—a reference to the identity of the new investor.

On the evening of Oct. 17, however, Cobalt issued a statement that it would be ceasing all operations at 23:50 local time and thanking its customers for their support over the past two years.

Speaking to ATW Oct. 18, another Cobalt source said AVIC told the company two to three weeks ago the Chinese company would be withdrawing its support because of the current “political and economic crisis,” an apparent reference to the ongoing trade conflict with the US.

AVIC also said there were problems involved in moving currency internationally.

“They said, ‘You need to find another investor,’” the source said. “We looked around, found two or three and one signed an MOU. We had agreed to everything in terms of shareholding and they were due to make their first financial injection yesterday afternoon. They didn’t. Around 17:00 yesterday we were left high and dry, with nowhere to go.”

ATW understands the new investor planned to acquire not only AVIC’s 49% shareholding, but also other shares, which would have given it a majority stake.

Cobalt had a fleet of two Airbus A319s and four A320s—all leased—that operated flights between Cyprus, Europe and the Middle East. There had been plans to start a long-haul operation to China.

The source said that China’s investment in Cobalt had been a small piece in the huge One Belt, One Road project by which China aims to link itself to Europe via Central Asia by multiple transport modes. Investments in this project have apparently been curtailed in the light of the trade dispute with the US.

“The One Belt, One Road strategy launched the airline and it killed it,” the source said, adding the Chinese investors had at least given Cobalt some warning and had not exhibited “a completely cavalier approach.”

The airline’s aircraft are grounded and, although Cobalt remains legally in existence, an administrator has been appointed.

Alan Dron alandron@adepteditorial.com