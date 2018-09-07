Emirates Airbus A380
Emirates Airline has to deal with a “triple whammy” in the form of weakness of many emerging economies, a strong dollar and higher fuel prices as it is evaluating capacity growth for 2019, the airline’s president Tim Clark said. “There is a simultaneous downward movement in emerging markets like Turkey, Argentina or Indonesia,” he said at the Aviation Festival in London. Dubai-based Emirates serves all of the countries affected by the current weakness. The ...
