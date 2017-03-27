China Southern Airlines has confirmed that American Airlines is acquiring a stake in the Guangzhou-based carrier.

According to a filing released by the Shanghai Stock Exchange March 27, China Southern reached an agreement with Fort Worth, Texas-based American on some core issues, which included selling shares on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange to American. Both carriers will also cooperate via codeshare and interline agreements.

China Southern, which temporarily suspended stock trading from March 23, did not disclose the exact amount of the deal but noted the company would resume stock trading March 28.

Industry analysts said the deal would enable both carriers to enhance their positions on Sino-US routes. Currently, China Southern holds an 11% market share of Sino-US routes while American holds a 9% market share.