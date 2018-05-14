Sichuan Airlines A330-300
Chengdu-based Sichuan Airlines is considering joining an alliance to pave the way for rapid international expansion. According to a company source, Sichuan has set up a task force to conduct feasible studies on whether to join an international alliance and, if so, which one. No timetable on a selection has been given. Sichuan Airlines’ stakeholders include China Eastern, China Southern and Shandong airlines. Local industry analysts speculate Sichuan may decide to join SkyTeam with ...
